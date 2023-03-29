State parks across Southeast Nebraska have recently completed several projects and renovations to bring better day and camping experiences to visitors. Here are a few notable upgrades:

Indian Cave State ParkIn addition to the reopening of the Indian Cave boardwalk — the area was closed for more than three years after mudslides destroyed the previous boardwalk in 2019 — the park’s St. Deroin pedestrian bridge has been replaced and handrails added.

Frequent washouts of the St. Deroin bridge from heavy rains caused continual erosion of the area.

The renovation includes a newly installed culvert to prevent erosion and allow more consistent access to the park’s living history activities.

The Hackberry Hollow shower house restorations — including new flooring, showers, toilets, sinks, roofing, siding, laundry facilities and more — will be completed by summer.

The $1.3 million in renovations will make the park near Shubert more accessible and weather-resistant, officials said.

Rock Creek Station

State Historical Park and Recreation AreaIn Rock Creek Station State Historical Park and Recreation Area southeast of Fairbury, erosion along the Oregon Trail prompted bridge repairs and bank stabilization.

The banks and bridge over Rock Creek were sloughing, making them unstable for visitors and potentially dangerous. The repairs are now completed.

The historical park is also planning an upgrade to the current electrical campground to power larger campers, including 50-, 30- and 20-amp service.

Pawnee State Recreation AreaWest of Lincoln, the Pawnee State Recreation Area marina, shared in part with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln rowing club, has been upgraded with new restrooms, utilities, offices and a conference room.

The rowing club uses half of the building for boat storage, meetings and trainings.

Work continues on the electrical service at the campgrounds throughout the area, with 28 sites in Area No. 3 being completed and the rest to be finished by summer.

Other improvements* The Alexandria, Stagecoach, Branched Oak and Riverview Marina state recreation areas have replaced aging vault toilets with ADA-compliant facilities.

* The Conestoga and Bluestem state recreation areas plan to add electrical service to campsites and build shower houses.

* Campers at Branched Oak State Recreation Area will enjoy electrical upgrades at Areas 1 and 4, where 50-, 30- and 20-amp services were installed. Electrical expansion for the Area 11 campground is still in progress.

