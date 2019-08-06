A 17-year-old Southeast student who would have started his senior year next week died unexpectedly Saturday.
Kobe Wilson died of a "medical event," according to a Lincoln Public Schools e-mail sent to Southeast families. No other details were immediately available.
The e-mail from Principal Brent Toalson offered a link to a brochure to help teens through the grief process and said members of the crisis team were at Southeast on Monday to support students and staff.
LPS staff went back to work Monday but students won’t return to school until Aug. 12, and Aug. 13 for sophomores, juniors and seniors.
Wilson, who was on the Southeast track team, had also attended Sheridan Elementary and Irving Middle School.
He is survived by his parents Jamie and Thomas Wilson, and a brother, Kai. Services will be noon Friday at First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St., with visitation beginning two hours earlier.