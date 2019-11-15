{{featured_button_text}}

On Monday and Tuesday, the northbound and center-turn lanes on South 48th Street between South and Sumner streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to repair a damaged utility pole.

The sidewalk on the east side of South 48th Street will also be closed in this area. Southbound traffic will be maintained.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained.

Travelers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during this repair.

For more information on this project, contact Shane Dostal, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov

