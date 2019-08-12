South 27th Street between Nebraska 2 and Old Cheney Road reopened Monday.
The street had been closed for railroad crossing repair, and the city repaired the street leading up to the crossing, completing the project four days ahead of schedule. The Tierra Williamsburg Trail will also reopen.
The city, the Railroad Transportation Safety District and BNSF Railway coordinated the project to improve the safety and reliability of the tracks and the condition and longevity of the crossing. BNSF upgraded the tracks and replaced concrete panels between the rails.