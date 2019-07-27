{{featured_button_text}}
South Rotary hosts international visitors

Seven visitors were invited to Nebraska by the Lincoln Council for International Visitors. They were at Lincoln South Rotary Club answering questions about U.S.–European security issues. The visitors were participating in the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs exchange program. They are a delegation of military defense experts invited to participate in the program by the U.S. embassies in their countries. The visitors included representatives of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark, Macedonia, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and United Kingdom.

 COURTESY PHOTO
L Magazine editor

Mark Schwaninger is L magazine and Neighborhood Extra editor.

