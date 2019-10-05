Nancy Herdman, spouse of John Herdman of Lincoln South Rotary Club, has been honored with the Rotary International Excellence in Service to Humanity Award.
The award recognizes non-Rotarians, including partners and spouses of Rotarians, who have demonstrated exemplary humanitarian service in accord with Rotary’s ideals.
Nominated by Lincoln South Rotary Club, and submitted to Rotary International by District Gov. 2018-19 Julie O'Hara, Herdman was selected by Rotary International as one of only 150 individuals worldwide to receive the 2018-19 Excellence in Service to Humanity Award.
You have free articles remaining.
The award nomination notes that Herdman has attended international conventions, hosted international visitors in her home, and supported Lincoln South Rotary Club by hosting social and fundraising events in her home. She has participated in club service activities such as Salvation Army bell ringing and Red Cross appreciation days at Nebraska games.
Rotary International is a volunteer organization of business and professional leaders who provide humanitarian service and help build goodwill and peace in the world. Approximately 1.2 million Rotary Club members belong to 33,000 Rotary Clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas. To learn more about Lincoln South Rotary, see lincolnsouthrotary.org.