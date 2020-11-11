 Skip to main content
South of Downtown's redevelopment and strategic plan to be released
South of Downtown's redevelopment and strategic plan to be released

South of Downtown Community Development Organization, 11.12

Affordable housing and economic development are among the priorities identified by people who live south of Lincoln's downtown.

 Journal Star file photo

The South of Downtown Community Development Organization will unveil a redevelopment and strategic plan for the area Thursday evening, the result of three years of conversations with residents, open houses, focus groups and other gatherings.

The 126-page document — created in conjunction with the city’s Urban Development Department — is intended to guide the future and improve the quality of life in the area between Ninth and 17th, and L and A streets.

The plan includes a survey of the physical, social and infrastructural conditions of the Everett and Near South neighborhoods, and how they compare with the rest of the city; the area’s assets and challenges; goals and guiding principles for its redevelopment; and strategic planning goals and processes that will inform the implementation and evaluation of the redevelopment.

They asked, you answered: South of Downtown group starting to shape plan for area

Thursday’s 90-minute virtual presentation and discussion will include overviews of the plan by city officials and the nonprofit’s staff, followed by virtual breakout sessions that will examine and discuss broad strategic priorities identified in the plan.

The presentation begins at 6:30 p.m. Anyone interested is encouraged to participate but must register at: bit.ly/ourplan2020

To read the plan, go to: bit.ly/sdtdraft

