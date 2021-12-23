South of Downtown staff members step down en masse amid uncertainty of group's future

She said the lack of transparency about the future of the organization both with staff and the community was especially concerning.

That communication — reaching out to residents to find out what they wanted, to make sure they had a seat at the table — was at the heart of the work staff members have been doing.

They were tasked with rebuilding relationships after proposal to redevelop the neighborhood had been seen by neighbors as gentrification of the area, she said.

“I was tasked with building that trust, Shawn also helped with that,” Salas said. “We’ve really come a long ways and our board of directors has come a long way in how we were able to do the work, center our work. … I wasn’t confident that would hold true with the transition plan.”

Ryba wouldn’t comment on what was happening with the organization since his departure but referred to a comment he made when he was hired: that to do community development work well takes a long time and lots of patience.