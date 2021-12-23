South of Downtown staff members step down en masse amid uncertainty of group's future

The remaining staff of the South of Downtown Community Development Organization is stepping down at the end of the year, following the departure of executive director Shawn Ryba earlier this month.
A letter posted on the organization’s website Thursday and included in its online newsletter said it was with a “heavy heart” that the three remaining staff members were leaving. They are Isabel Salas, director of community engagement; Kat Wiese, community arts organizer; and Allie Christianson, community organizer.
“We do this with confidence in the tools, resources, collective knowledge, leadership and relationships that exist in the Everett and Near South neighborhoods,” the letter said. “We have faith that everything we had been advocating for together will continue no matter what the next year holds.”
Ryba announced Dec. 1 that he was leaving to become executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters Lincoln.
The latest departures appear to be connected to a transition plan by the board of directors’ executive committee that worries staff members — and a lack of communication by the board of what changes are in store.
Salas said the transition has to do with the nonprofit’s financial sustainability, and she doesn't agree with the direction it appears to be headed.
She said the lack of transparency about the future of the organization both with staff and the community was especially concerning.
That communication — reaching out to residents to find out what they wanted, to make sure they had a seat at the table — was at the heart of the work staff members have been doing.
They were tasked with rebuilding relationships after proposal to redevelop the neighborhood had been seen by neighbors as gentrification of the area, she said.
“I was tasked with building that trust, Shawn also helped with that,” Salas said. “We’ve really come a long ways and our board of directors has come a long way in how we were able to do the work, center our work. … I wasn’t confident that would hold true with the transition plan.”
Ryba wouldn’t comment on what was happening with the organization since his departure but referred to a comment he made when he was hired: that to do community development work well takes a long time and lots of patience.
“The focus should really be on the people who live in the neighborhood, to focus on really understanding what they’re most excited about, what they’d like to see done in the community,” he said. “I’m super proud of my team. I think we were able to accomplish that in the five years I was there.”
He said he’s hopeful that commitment is honored by the new leadership.
Neither board president Tom Smith or interim director David Schmidt could be reached for comment.
Christianson, too, voiced concern that the board came up with a transition plan without involving staff or neighbors.
“It was just very top-down,” she said. “That’s kind of how we got into the problem in the first place.”
But she’s still optimistic residents can continue to lead the work, despite internal changes.
“It has been such an honor and joy working alongside our neighbors and partners and I have a lot of faith that the work will continue as it all started before, by neighbors and for neighbors,” she said.
Earlier this year, the City Council approved the South of Downtown Redevelopment and Strategic Plan, the culmination of the nonprofit’s work. A group of residents is working with urban development officials to implement it.
“We’ve made a commitment to the community and I would just hope we’re able to honor it,” Ryba said. “There’s so much uncertainty. I have no idea what the leadership is planning. I just hope the work continues.”
Christianson said sometimes nonprofits “helicopter in” and impose changes on neighborhoods or communities they don’t understand or try to get to know, something the organization’s staff had been pushing against.
She said she doesn’t see the ability to push back against that now, and staffers didn’t want to be in a position where their positions could be used to exploit the relationships they’ve worked hard to develop.
Wiese, who's pursuing a graduate degree, said with the uncertainty and departure of Ryba it seemed like the time to move on. Many of the programs she started — including a “creatives in community” program — will be taken over by the Lux Center for the Arts.
She said community building and organizing will be taken over by other nonprofits, with the focus of the South of Downtown Community Development Organization shifting more toward development.
Salas said the work she’s most proud of is the knowledge sharing they were able to do with residents, pushing for them to be involved and helping them do so.
“I think what we have built up and what will last is the infrastructure of neighbors who know each other, and know how to get involved.”
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist