South of Downtown neighborhood community paints mural to slow 11th street drivers

Every day when he watched the cars tear down the street in front of his restaurant, Pepe Fierro knew it was a matter of time until someone got hurt. Then, the time came.

After a recent accident and years of waiting for action from the city of Lincoln, Fierro and several others in the South of Downtown neighborhood came up with a plan for a mural in the middle of 11th Street — a smiley face asking drivers to "slow your roll."

The mural, which residents painted over the weekend, gives drivers a neighborly reminder to slow down in a calm and fun way.

"This was just a low hanging way we could try to slow traffic," South of Downtown Community Arts Organizer Kat Weise said.

And for area residents that couldn't be more important. On July 21, a young boy was in the crosswalk on his bicycle when he was hit by a car on C street, Fierro said. While the boy ended up fine, some of the kids in the area no longer felt safe biking in their own neighborhood.

For years, Fierro said, he and other South of Downtown residents had been asking the city to put in more safeguards. From A to K streets, there are no stop signs and only one roundabout, which he said is so low people often drive through it.