South of Downtown neighborhood community paints mural to slow 11th street drivers in Lincoln

Every day when he watched the cars tear down the street in front of his restaurant, Pepe Fierro knew it was a matter of time until someone got hurt. Then, the time came.
After a recent accident and years of waiting for action from the city of Lincoln, Fierro and several others in the South of Downtown neighborhood came up with a plan for a mural in the middle of 11th Street — a smiley face asking drivers to "slow your roll."
The mural, which residents painted over the weekend, gives drivers a neighborly reminder to slow down in a calm and fun way.
"This was just a low hanging way we could try to slow traffic," South of Downtown Community Arts Organizer Kat Weise said.
And for area residents that couldn't be more important. On July 21, a young boy was in the crosswalk on his bicycle when he was hit by a car on C street, Fierro said. While the boy ended up fine, some of the kids in the area no longer felt safe biking in their own neighborhood.
For years, Fierro said, he and other South of Downtown residents had been asking the city to put in more safeguards. From A to K streets, there are no stop signs and only one roundabout, which he said is so low people often drive through it.
The issue is compounded by the fact that Everett Elementary School is in the area, increasing the number of young pedestrians in the area.
While Weise said she and others in the neighborhood would like to eventually see raised crosswalks, more street signs and have the speed limit lowered from 35 mph to 25 mph, the mural should help slow traffic in the area until the city can permanently solve the problem.
The mural has other benefits too, Weise said. With 40% of the neighborhood being public space, and 94% of area residents renting their homes instead of owning them outright, public art made by the community can help foster a true sense of ownership and pride in the neighborhood.
And while there's excitement about the opportunity to improve the situation and add some public art to the area, Weise said, ultimately the city needs to make changes to the area as soon as possible.
"I don't want to see another kid get hit by a car because of our failure to address this in a quick and timely way," she said.
