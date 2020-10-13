South of Downtown community rallies to support Lincoln restaurant owner after prostate surgery

Pepe Fierro has long been a selfless figure in Lincoln's South of Downtown community.
But when the restaurant owner needed surgery because of a prostate cancer diagnosis, he knew it was time to take care of himself and let the community support him.
And the community has stepped up, with a GoFundMe page for Fierro that has raised more than $23,000 since it was created Sept. 19.
White Elm Brewing Co. is hosting a Pints for Pepe event Wednesday to raise money to support Fierro in conjunction with Juju’s Vegan Creole and Cajun Cuisine.
Fierro — the owner and chef of Pepe's Kitchen, a restaurant in the South of Downtown neighborhood that specializes in healthy, vegan food — had surgery Sept. 28 and was released from the hospital Oct. 3. He is now in recovery for about the next month and isn’t able to work during that time, he said.
He said he feels a little bit better every day, and not being able to work has taught him the importance of taking care of himself.
“In the 12 years I’ve been open, I haven’t had a vacation,” he said. “So I think it’s time.”
Fierro is also the founder of the Lincoln Bike Kitchen, which gives out free bikes to children and has a volunteer program where adults can earn a bike through service hours.
Leo Yankton, one of the organizers of the GoFundMe, said he decided to start the fundraiser to help with Fierro's health care costs and also considered how long his business would have to be closed during his recovery.
“We don’t want Pepe to fade away because he got overwhelmed by debt during this time,” he said.
Yankton said Fierro was hesitant about the idea of a GoFundMe effort at first, and he only agreed when Yankton pointed out how it would help others as well.
“He declined at first,” Yankton said. “But I said if the vegan restaurant goes under, your loved ones and the community are going to lose a great resource, and then he agreed to it.”
Yankton said Fierro often gives out free food from his restaurant and the restaurant is a resource for a community that may not have access to healthy food otherwise. Yankton said he has battled cancer in the past few years, and Fierro's restaurant has helped him stay healthier.
“To me, what he’s doing is not only helping to support people,” he said. “He’s helping keep everyone in the community healthy.”
Lincoln artist David Manzanares recently created a mural featuring Fierro at 11th and B streets called Raising Monarchs, a celebration of the immigrant roots of the neighborhood.
Manzanares said Fierro helps out the neighborhood in many ways, and he's glad to see the community giving back to him.
“He provides healthy food and he is also always conscious about what is going on around the neighborhood,” he said. “He is a really socially conscious person.”
Fierro said the community has been a support system for him since he started his business, and he's thankful.
“I’m speechless,” he said. “The community has been really responsive … I’m just touched; it’s amazing.”
