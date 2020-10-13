South of Downtown community rallies to support Lincoln restaurant owner after prostate surgery

Leo Yankton, one of the organizers of the GoFundMe, said he decided to start the fundraiser to help with Fierro's health care costs and also considered how long his business would have to be closed during his recovery.

“We don’t want Pepe to fade away because he got overwhelmed by debt during this time,” he said.

Yankton said Fierro was hesitant about the idea of a GoFundMe effort at first, and he only agreed when Yankton pointed out how it would help others as well.

“He declined at first,” Yankton said. “But I said if the vegan restaurant goes under, your loved ones and the community are going to lose a great resource, and then he agreed to it.”

Yankton said Fierro often gives out free food from his restaurant and the restaurant is a resource for a community that may not have access to healthy food otherwise. Yankton said he has battled cancer in the past few years, and Fierro's restaurant has helped him stay healthier.

“To me, what he’s doing is not only helping to support people,” he said. “He’s helping keep everyone in the community healthy.”