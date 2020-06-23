South Beltway work to shut down lane of Nebraska 2

×
Beginning Wednesday, an eastbound lane on Nebraska 2 will close near 120th Street for construction of the South Beltway.
Crews began work earlier this year on the three-year project to link Nebraska 2 southeast of Lincoln with U.S. 77 southwest of the city.
The area near 120th Street will serve as the east interchange.
Todd Henrichs
City editor
After 13 years covering sports for the Journal Star, Todd Henrichs shifted to the news desk in 2011.
