You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
South Beltway work to shut down lane of Nebraska 2
View Comments

South Beltway work to shut down lane of Nebraska 2

{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln South Beltway

Progress on the South Beltway in mid-June.

 Lincoln South Beltway

Beginning Wednesday, an eastbound lane on Nebraska 2 will close near 120th Street for construction of the South Beltway.

Crews began work earlier this year on the three-year project to link Nebraska 2 southeast of Lincoln with U.S. 77 southwest of the city.

The area near 120th Street will serve as the east interchange. 

View Comments
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Storms fire up in central Nebraska
Local

Storms fire up in central Nebraska

  • Updated

Lincoln is included in an area with an "enhanced" risk of storms that could include hail, strong winds and the possibility of tornadoes and flooding.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News