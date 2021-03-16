 Skip to main content
South Beltway work to shut down intersection at 70th, Saltillo
South Beltway work to shut down intersection at 70th, Saltillo

South Beltway Designs (copy)

Interchanges along the South Beltway, including the one shown at 68th Street, will connect to new roundabouts to be constructed along Saltillo Road.

 Nebraska Department of Transportation, Courtesy image

Crews will shut down the intersection of 70th Street and Saltillo Road next week to begin work on the roundabout that will connect to the new South Beltway.

The intersection is expected to close Monday and remain closed through July.

South 68th Street, which connects to Hickman and Norris Public Schools, remains closed south of Saltillo Road while work continues on the South Beltway interchange.

It is expected to reopen this summer in conjunction with the 70th and Saltillo roundabout.

While 70th and Saltillo is closed, traffic should use 56th Street as an alternate route.

