South Beltway work to force head-to-head traffic on U.S. 77

Beginning Friday, U.S. 77 traffic near the South Beltway interchange currently under construction will share the southbound lanes.
Traffic will flow head-to-head for about 5 miles while construction shuts down the northbound lanes, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said in a news release.
Access from Rokeby Road to U.S. 77 will also be shut down.
Construction on the South Beltway, a new freeway linking U.S. 77 southwest of Lincoln with Nebraska 2 southeast of Lincoln, began earlier this year.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.