South Beltway work to force head-to-head traffic on U.S. 77
Beginning Friday, U.S. 77 traffic near the South Beltway interchange currently under construction will share the southbound lanes.

Traffic will flow head-to-head for about 5 miles while construction shuts down the northbound lanes, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said in a news release.

Street closings, 8-2, Sunday

Access from Rokeby Road to U.S. 77 will also be shut down.

Construction on the South Beltway, a new freeway linking U.S. 77 southwest of Lincoln with Nebraska 2 southeast of Lincoln, began earlier this year.

Husker News