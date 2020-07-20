You are the owner of this article.
South Beltway work to close Saltillo Road at 84th Street
South Beltway work to close Saltillo Road at 84th Street

Saltillo Road will close from 84th to 110th streets as construction continues on the South Beltway.

Saltillo Road in that area southeast of Lincoln will be closed until next summer, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said in a news release.

Road work logo
Journal Star file photo
