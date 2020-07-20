South Beltway work to close Saltillo Road at 84th Street

Return to homepage ×
Saltillo Road will close from 84th to 110th streets as construction continues on the South Beltway.
Saltillo Road in that area southeast of Lincoln will be closed until next summer, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said in a news release.
Todd Henrichs
City editor
After 13 years covering sports for the Journal Star, Todd Henrichs shifted to the news desk in 2011.
