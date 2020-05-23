You are the owner of this article.
South Beltway work to close leg of 14th Street intersection
South Beltway construction, 5.24.20

Later this week, construction of the South Beltway will prompt changes in the traffic flow in southwest Lincoln.

Beginning Wednesday, the west leg of 14th Street's intersection with Saltillo Road will close for approximately a month, officials with the Nebraska Department of Transportation said.

On Thursday, single-lane traffic will shift to the inside lanes of northbound and southbound U.S. 77 near the Saltillo Road intersection.

