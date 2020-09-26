 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Beltway work to close lanes of Nebraska 2
View Comments
editor's pick

South Beltway work to close lanes of Nebraska 2

{{featured_button_text}}
South Beltway, Nebraska 2 lane closures

Construction on the east end of the South Beltway will narrow Nebraska 2 to one lane in each direction between 98th and 134th streets.

Beginning Wednesday, the Nebraska Department of Transportation plans to close the inside lanes of Nebraska 2 in both directions. The closure is expected to extend for about a month.

Eventually, traffic on Nebraska 2 in the area will be shifted to flow head-to-head in the eastbound lanes as construction of the South Beltway interchange begins in earnest.

Already, construction on the west end of the South Beltway has reduced U.S. 77 to head-to-head traffic in the southbound lanes and modified Saltillo Road access to U.S. 77.

The project to build an 11-mile freeway linking Nebraska 2 and U.S. 77 south of the city is expected to take three years to complete.

Watch Now: 'Ton of work' done as South Beltway construction heads into fall
Saltillo Road intersection to temporarily shift south on US 77
Nebraska construction firms holding their own in pandemic, survey shows
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News