South Beltway work to close lanes of Nebraska 2

Construction on the east end of the South Beltway will narrow Nebraska 2 to one lane in each direction between 98th and 134th streets.

Beginning Wednesday, the Nebraska Department of Transportation plans to close the inside lanes of Nebraska 2 in both directions. The closure is expected to extend for about a month.

Eventually, traffic on Nebraska 2 in the area will be shifted to flow head-to-head in the eastbound lanes as construction of the South Beltway interchange begins in earnest.

Already, construction on the west end of the South Beltway has reduced U.S. 77 to head-to-head traffic in the southbound lanes and modified Saltillo Road access to U.S. 77.

The project to build an 11-mile freeway linking Nebraska 2 and U.S. 77 south of the city is expected to take three years to complete.

