South Beltway traffic changes delayed because of weather

Weather has delayed several traffic flow changes needed for construction of the South Beltway in southwest Lincoln.
Beginning Tuesday, traffic will shift to the inside lanes of northbound and southbound U.S. 77 near the Saltillo Road intersection, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The outside lanes in that area will be closed. This shift in traffic was set to begin Thursday but was delayed due to weather.
The closure of the west leg of South 14th Street connecting with Saltillo Road has also been delayed due to weather.
