You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
South Beltway traffic changes delayed because of weather
View Comments
editor's pick

South Beltway traffic changes delayed because of weather

{{featured_button_text}}
South Beltway construction, 5.24.20

Weather has delayed several traffic flow changes needed for construction of the South Beltway in southwest Lincoln.

Beginning Tuesday, traffic will shift to the inside lanes of northbound and southbound U.S. 77 near the Saltillo Road intersection, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The outside lanes in that area will be closed. This shift in traffic was set to begin Thursday but was delayed due to weather.

The closure of the west leg of South 14th Street connecting with Saltillo Road has also been delayed due to weather.

South Beltway construction continues, but contractor's financing falls through
South Beltway project clears financial obstacle, remains on schedule for 2023 opening
South Beltway work to close leg of 14th Street intersection
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News