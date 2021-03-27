South Beltway construction to force head-to-head traffic on Nebraska 2

Beginning Thursday, all traffic on Nebraska 2 near South 120th Street will flow head-to-head in the existing eastbound lanes.
The traffic disruption will cover about 3 miles of Nebraska 2 where work will speed up on construction of the interchange with the new South Beltway.
The work will also shut off access to Nebraska 2 from southbound 120th Street.
