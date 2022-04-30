South Beltway construction to cause overnight closure

After an overnight closure there will be a new traffic pattern beginning Monday on U.S. 77 as part of the Lincoln South Beltway construction.
Both lanes of U.S. 77 at Saltillo Road will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday.
As a detour route, northbound traffic should use Saltillo Road to South 14th Street to Warlick Boulevard and southbound traffic should use Old Cheney Road to South 14th Street to Saltillo Road.
Following the overnight closure, northbound and southbound traffic on U.S. 77 will use the new traffic lanes and bridge, just east of the existing traffic lanes.
Northbound traffic will use the new exit ramp to access the South 14th Street and Saltillo Road roundabout.
Southbound traffic will make a right-hand (westbound) turn onto the temporary Saltillo Road and continue to the Shrine Way and Saltillo Road roundabout.
Traffic from Saltillo Road to U.S. 77 will use the Shrine Way and Saltillo Road roundabout onto the temporary Saltillo Road, then turn left (northbound) or right (southbound) on to U.S. 77 at the signalized intersection.
Construction traffic crosses the newly completed Saltillo Road bridge over the South Beltway on Tuesday. The bridge is to open Wednesday, allowing traffic to connect to South 96th and South 98th streets.
Lincoln, NE - 5/12/2021 - The flyover bridge that will connect U.S. 77 to the South Beltway stretches to the southwest as construction work continues on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star