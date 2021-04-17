South 84th Street to close for four weeks, forcing detour to Moore Middle School

A portion of South 84th Street is scheduled to close for street improvements at the railroad crossing between Amber Hill and Dunrovin roads.

84th Street in that area will close at 8 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from Lincoln Transportation and Utilities. Access to properties in the area will be maintained during the project, but through traffic on 84th Street will be redirected to Yankee Hill Road and Nebraska 2.

Moore Middle School is located just south of the railroad crossing at 84th and Yankee Woods Drive.

The project will widen South 84th Street to allow for the installation of a raised center median on both sides of the crossing, which is designed to improve railroad crossing safety. Sidewalks at the crossing will also be reconstructed to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

The work is scheduled to be completed by May 21. May 20 is the last day of school for students.

