South 84th Street closing for railroad crossing work
A portion of South 84th Street south of Nebraska 2 will close Friday morning for improvements to the railroad crossing. 

At 7 a.m. Friday, 84th Street will close from Amber Hill Road to Yankee Hill Road as crews work to install new signals, gates and lights at the railroad crossing and widen the street crossing to match work planned by the city next spring, according to a news release from Lincoln Transportation and Utilities. 

The Omaha Public Power District is coordinating work on the railroad crossing as part of its deal with BNSF Railway to deliver coal to OPPD's plant in Nebraska City via the rail line in south Lincoln beginning next month.

The rail line hasn't been used in several years.

Work on the 84th Street crossing is expected to extend through Monday. 

