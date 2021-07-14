South 68th Street to reopen, 54th Street to close as South Beltway work shifts

South 68th Street, the most direct route between Lincoln and Hickman, Firth and Norris High School, is set to reopen next week.

The Nebraska Department of Roads said 68th Street will reopen July 21 after being closed for over a year for construction of the South Beltway.

However, as that route reopens, crews will close 54th and 82nd streets in the South Beltway corridor.

When the South Beltway opens to traffic in 2023, it will provide an 11-mile freeway linking Nebraska 2 southeast of Lincoln to U.S. 77 southwest of the city, eliminating through traffic from city streets.

The South Beltway will include interchanges at 68th and 82nd streets, and at a newly constructed link between Saltillo and Bennet roads in the vicinity of 38th Street.

