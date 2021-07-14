 Skip to main content
South 68th Street to reopen, 54th Street to close as South Beltway work shifts
Saltillo Road bridge

Construction traffic crosses the newly completed Saltillo Road bridge over the South Beltway on Tuesday. The bridge is to open Wednesday, allowing traffic to connect to South 96th and South 98th streets.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

South Beltway bridge girders roll down 27th Street, Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

South 68th Street, the most direct route between Lincoln and Hickman, Firth and Norris High School, is set to reopen next week.

The Nebraska Department of Roads said 68th Street will reopen July 21 after being closed for over a year for construction of the South Beltway.

However, as that route reopens, crews will close 54th and 82nd streets in the South Beltway corridor.

Final South Beltway map

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has released this map, which it says reflects the final design of the planned Lincoln South Beltway.

When the South Beltway opens to traffic in 2023, it will provide an 11-mile freeway linking Nebraska 2 southeast of Lincoln to U.S. 77 southwest of the city, eliminating through traffic from city streets.

The South Beltway will include interchanges at 68th and 82nd streets, and at a newly constructed link between Saltillo and Bennet roads in the vicinity of 38th Street.

Thefts from South Beltway project total $345,000 over last 13 months
City of Lincoln looking at cost-saving plan for 14th and Old Cheney intersection improvements
