 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South 56th and Old Cheney intersection closed for railroad replacement
View Comments
editor's pick

South 56th and Old Cheney intersection closed for railroad replacement

{{featured_button_text}}

The intersection at 56th Street and Old Cheney Road will be closed for a week for railroad crossing replacements and signal updates. 

Starting at 8 a.m. Sunday, Omaha Public Power District will be replacing all the panels, tracks and ties, and upgrading the signals. Drivers should use detours or seek alternative routes and be cautious around the work zone. 

Alternate routes include Nebraska 2, South 70th Street, Pine Lake Road, South 48th Street and South 40th Street.

OPPD, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, and the Railroad Transportation Safety District are coordinating the work to improve the safety, reliability and longevity of the crossing.

Beginning in January, coal trains will begin running twice a day on the long-dormant rail line.

Long-dormant railroad tracks cutting through south Lincoln to see trains again in January
Roads and streets logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News