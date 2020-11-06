South 56th and Old Cheney intersection closed for railroad replacement

The intersection at 56th Street and Old Cheney Road will be closed for a week for railroad crossing replacements and signal updates.
Starting at 8 a.m. Sunday, Omaha Public Power District will be replacing all the panels, tracks and ties, and upgrading the signals. Drivers should use detours or seek alternative routes and be cautious around the work zone.
Alternate routes include Nebraska 2, South 70th Street, Pine Lake Road, South 48th Street and South 40th Street.
OPPD, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, and the Railroad Transportation Safety District are coordinating the work to improve the safety, reliability and longevity of the crossing.
Beginning in January, coal trains will begin running twice a day on the long-dormant rail line.
Top Journal Star photos for October
Birds flying over a barn, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
James Bond stands by as soybeans are seen being unloaded at Farmers Cooperative, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Lincoln Southeast's Derek Branch (6) had both a rushing and receiving touchdown in the first half as the Knights rolled up a 28-0 lead against Papillion-La Vista in the first two quarters on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Seacrest Field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for October
Kindergarten teacher Brenna Walsh works with students on reading at Campbell Elementary on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Jamestown quarterback Cade Torgerson (5) comes under pressure from Concordia's Chase Hammons (34) and Stirling Tonniges (right) in the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Concordia University. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for October
Mauricio Gulla Moreira rides his bull on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, during the PBR Unleash the Beast event at Pinnacle Bank Arena. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for October
Concordia's Korrell Koehlmoos (left) catches a pass for a first down against Jamestown's Justin Six (26) in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Concordia University. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for October
Lincoln High's Parker Vyhlidal (4) rushes for a first down against Lincoln Northeast's Dylan Gray (9) and Gage LeMay in the first half on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Seacrest Field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for October
Majesty Jackson (from left), Mason Winroth, and Cruz Rodriguez hold up white boards during a kindergarten reading class, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Randolph Elementary. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Lincoln East's Kirby Le returns a shot during the singles finals against Lincoln Pius X's Joseph Plachy at the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Norris pitcher Alexis Wiggins (2) grabs a short fly ball for an out in the first inning of a B-5 subdistrict game against Wahoo at Norris on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Keyshawn Whitehorse (left) executes his escape after completing the required 8 seconds on the bull on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, during the PBR Unleash the Beast event at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The event continues on Sunday at PBA. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for October
Wahoo's Mya Larson (7) gets a kill in the third set against Waverly on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Wahoo High School. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for October
A side dump trailer gets ready to unload dirt onto the floor of Pinnacle Bank Arena ahead of the rodeo event this weekend, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. The Professional Bull Riders Wrangler Invitational will host a first round competition Saturday evening, and a championship event Sunday afternoon. The stadium will seat up to half of its normal capacity due to coronavirus regulations. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
A man skates past trees of colorful changing leaves at Pioneers Park on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. The cool weather that came around last week will not stick around. With the week ahead forecasting highs in the upper 80s and lows in the 50s. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Gov. Pete Ricketts puts on a mask during a news conference, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Nebraska State Capitol. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Lincoln East's Morgan Adams (left) jumps in the air as she and the Lincoln East dugout celebrate a home run by teammate Zoie Armstrong (not pictured Lincoln Southwest during the first game of their doubleheader at the Doris Bair Softball Complex on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Samples of corn and soybeans are seen at Farmers Cooperative in Dorchester on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Jordan Clement pours corn samples into a machine to measure moister level and weight at Farmers Cooperative in Dorchester on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Mike Born unloads corn at Farmers Cooperative in Dorchester on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Austin Cutright stands on a ladder and uses a paint sprayer to add color to a Lincoln home on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Lincoln. Temperatures for the weekend are expected to drop to the low 60s before becoming a little warmer the following week in the high 70s. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Millard West's Will Ekborg (9) hoist the interception he caught in the second quarter during their game at Buell Stadium on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Omaha. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Reid Gahan, Vinny Sinda, LPD officer Chassidy Jackson-Goodwin, and Dylan Kohler (from left) dig a hole as they plant trees with community members and members of Hold Cops Accountable at the Malone Center on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Lincoln East base runner Sydney Walz is cheered in by her teammates after hitting a home run during softball district finals at Doris Bair Sports Complex on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Millard North outfielder Lynn Davis jumps to catches a pop fly before it goes over the fence during softball district finals at Doris Bair Sports Complex on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Pius X's Payton Tuttle (3) eyes the high pitch on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, during the A-6 district winners' bracket game at the Doris Bair Softball Complex. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for October
Holding onto the top of the fence, Pius X outfielder Payton Tuttle (3) grabs a long flyball hit by Lincoln Southeast's Alexis Hubbard in the third inning on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, during the A-6 district winners' bracket game at the Doris Bair Softball Complex. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for October
Wahoo head coach Chad Fox prays with his team before facing off against Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo High School on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Wahoo. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Lincoln North Star's Delaney Warner (10) reaches out for a Lincoln Northeast shot on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Lincoln North Star High School. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for October
Lincoln East's Noah Walters (13) gets the pass off against North Platte's Gavyn Brauer (34) in the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Seacrest Field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for October
Lincoln Southwest's Grant Miller (15) tries to avoid the tackle of Papillion-La Vista's Jared Jasinski (65) in the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Seacrest Field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for October
Lincoln Southwest's Collin Fritton (right) throws a complete pass with Papillion-La Vista's Will Hubert (43) putting pressure on him in the fourth quarter on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Seacrest Field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for October
A new span of bridge connecting the Rock Island Trail to the Jamaica North Trail is moved into place over train tracks using a crane on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
A new span of bridge connecting the Rock Island Trail to the Jamaica North Trail is moved into place using a crane on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Pad thai (from left), fiery beef with tofu and sesame pork ribs seen at High Peak Asian Restaurant, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Shoeshine, a 12-year-old bugle, leads the way at the trail at Frank Shoemaker Marsh ahead of his owner Ed Southwick, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Poppy Massing, 11, gets vaccinated by Barb Martinez, a public health nurse at Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, during a vaccine clinic at Lefler Middle School, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Crete's Cassidy Skillett gets back to home plate to score as Wahoo's catcher Harper Hancock looks on during Game 1 of the B-8 district final in Crete on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Wahoo's Sidney Smart can't quite catch a Crete ball during Game 2 of the B-8 district final in Crete on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Crete softball players celebrate the victory against Wahoo in the B-8 district final in Crete on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Wahoo's Trent Hallowell and Gavin Pokorny celebrate a touchdown against Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo High School on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Wahoo players warm up as the sun sets behind them before the face off against Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo High School on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
A Lincoln police officer and Lincoln firefighter take a moment to speak to children watching them work after responding to a fire at an apartment complex at South 11th and A street on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Lincoln Southeast color guard members spin flags as the band performs during The LPS Marching Band Showcase at Seacrest Field on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Lincoln Southeast second basemen Rylan Ewoldt jumps into the arms of Karis Gifford after the final out against Lincoln North Star sending Lincoln Southeast to the state finals during softball district finals at Doris Bair Sports Complex on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Auburn's Mallory Brinckerhoff (L) braids teammate MaKenna Turner's hair during a C-1 subdistrict game in Auburn on Monday, Oct. 10, 2020. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Robin Williams shares a moment with her cat Cupcake at Oasis Inn and Suites on Friday, July 31, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Selina Nix (left) packs her room as Frank Zortman, a friend who used to stay at the hotel, takes a moment to wipe off sweat on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Oasis Inn and Suites. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Amanda Waldman holds up her daughter Brylee Waldman, 3, to throw the trash into the dumpster as her son Brayden Waldman, 4, and her boyfriend Travis Vesely look on at Oasis Inn and Suites on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for OctoberLincoln North Star's Cole Coffey (13) is embraced by a teammate during Class A first-round playoff game, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Seacrest Field. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Papillion-La Vista head coach Todd Petersen (left) reacts as he gets dunked with the Gatorade cooler after the Monarchs won their 16th state title with a win over North Platte on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the Bill Smith Softball Complex. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for October
Papillion-La Vista senior Brooke Dumont (left) holds aloft the state championship trophy for her celebrating teammates after their win over North Platte on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the Bill Smith Softball Complex. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for October
Lincoln Southwest's Telo Arsiaga leaps into the end zone for a game-winning touchdown against Lincoln High during a high school football game at Seacrest Field on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Tom White has become an accomplished Great Plains bird photographer. Along his way to photography , Tom worked as an editor at the Lincoln Journal and then at Nebraskaland magazine as an editor. After retiring he and his wife Kim became very invested in bird watching and photography. Tom White poses for portrait at one of his favorite places to take photos at Consestoga Lake on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Denton. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Lincoln Stars left defensemen Carter Schade returns the puck while chased by Omaha Lancers forward Chase Bradley at the Ice Box on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Pop-art ads encourage patrons to wear masks in downtown Lincoln on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
A woman crosses a pedestrian bridge as a man fishes at Holmes Lake, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
The Class B Girls leaders runs through fall colors on Friday, Oct. 23 2020, during the NSAA State Cross Country championships at Kearney Country Club. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for October
Lincoln East's Izzy Apel (25) and her teammates Jenna Muma, Peyton Svehla and Berlyn Schutz celebrate their team title in the Class A Girls final as they take in cheers from the fans in the crowd on Friday, Oct. 23 2020, during the NSAA State Cross Country championships at Kearney Country Club. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for October
Lincoln North Star's Liem Chot (bottom) looks behind him to see where Elkhorn South's Gabriel Hinrichs is on the final apparoach to the finish line in the Class A Boys final on Friday, Oct. 23 2020, during the NSAA State Cross Country championships at Kearney Country Club. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for October
Lincoln Southwest's Carter McElhose (right) gets a pass inference call as he defends Lincoln North Star's Jace Elliott in the final minutes of the Class A first-round playoff game, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Seacrest Field. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
A pair of Nebraska fans jump from their seats after a Nebraska touchdown in the first quarter shown on the cube in the Railyard on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
George Bang lifts his hands during the chorus of God Bless the USA, during a Back the Blue Rally at Eagle Raceway on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Eagle. Despite the threat of snow and below freezing temperatures there was no stopping the crowd of about 100 Nebraskans who wanted to show their support for law enforcement. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Jon Michelsen of Lincoln drops off a ballot at the Lancaster County Early Vote Drop Box on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Gere Branch Library. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for October
Sen. Tom Brewer speaks with Maghie Miller-Jenkins of Lincoln (bottom) as he calls off the the news conference to promote an upcoming bill to further penalize violence during protests, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Nebraska State Capitol. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Kooser Elementary School fifth grader Lila Kildow accesses the website to vote in the LPS Student Vote on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Skeletons outside of a South Lincoln home encourage Lincoln residents to go vote in the upcoming election on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Lincoln East's Austin Schneider (left) loses the ball as he's hit by North Platte's Tate Janas in the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, during a Class A second-round playoff game at Seacrest Field. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for October
People walk Grave Grabbers Screametery at 6025 South 41st Street on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Lincoln. The extensive display took weeks to make, and the 11-foot-tall witch itself took over 100 hours. All the decorations are handmade and put together from PVC pipe and old animatronics. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for October
Lincoln Christian's Jonas Burgher celebrates his interception against Gothenburg's Jake Burge next to teammate Josh Free (54) during a high school football playoff game, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.