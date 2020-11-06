South 56th and Old Cheney intersection closed for railroad replacement

The intersection at 56th Street and Old Cheney Road will be closed for a week for railroad crossing replacements and signal updates.

Starting at 8 a.m. Sunday, Omaha Public Power District will be replacing all the panels, tracks and ties, and upgrading the signals. Drivers should use detours or seek alternative routes and be cautious around the work zone.

Alternate routes include Nebraska 2, South 70th Street, Pine Lake Road, South 48th Street and South 40th Street.

OPPD, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, and the Railroad Transportation Safety District are coordinating the work to improve the safety, reliability and longevity of the crossing.

Beginning in January, coal trains will begin running twice a day on the long-dormant rail line.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.