South 54th Street to reopen through South Beltway construction zone

As work continues on the South Beltway, changes are planned to two north-south routes through the construction area.

Beginning Wednesday, traffic will resume on South 54th Street south of Saltillo Road. The stretch between Saltillo Road and Roca has been closed as a viaduct was constructed over the South Beltway traffic lanes.

As 54th Street reopens, South 38th Street between Saltillo and Bennet roads will close. As part of the South Beltway, South 38th Street traffic eventually will be redirected onto a new 27th Street interchange.

