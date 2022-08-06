'Something for everyone' -- Porch-Art-Palooza returns with nearly 40 artists, 30 porches

For five hours Sunday, the historic neighborhoods south of the Capitol will become a sprawling, open-air art gallery.

Nearly 40 artists will show and sell their work -- including paintings, prints, ceramics, rugs and handmade paper -- on 30 front porches during the second annual Porch-Art-Palooza.

And much of it will be reasonably priced.

“Most people will have things in the price range of $5, $10, $20 and on up,” said Peggy Gomez of Tugboat Gallery, which is organizing the event. “I think people will do a good job at having something for everyone -- the littles and the bigs.”

Porch-Art-Palooza began in 2015 as the Lincoln Bicycle Art Tour, which included art and artists across the city. But it never flourished, so when it was forced to take a COVID hiatus in 2020, Gomez and others took that as an opportunity to make changes.

They narrowed its footprint, limiting the event to the Near South, Everett and South Salt Creek neighborhoods. And they eliminated the emphasis on bicycling.

Last year, the rebranded event drew 200 to 300 people on bikes, by foot or in cars.

At one point, artist Toan Vuong was greeting 20 to 30 people per hour on his front porch near 17th and A.

“It was a grand success; a lot of people were out that day,” he said. “And I think a lot of people who were selling stuff made a lot of sales that day.”

Vuong made about $300 that day, and will be back on his porch Sunday showing his drawings, woodcuts, lithographs and ceramics to new potential customers.

And teaching them, too. This year’s event features three interactive porches, where participants can print a linoleum block, make a cyanotype or help Vuong make a portrait using a rubber stamp.

The college art instructor plans to set his prices between $10 and $50, to make his pieces accessible. Porch-Art-Palooza participants are people who appreciate art and want to support artists, he said, though they might not have the means to shop at galleries.

“So I think that's a really great idea -- to sell small things that go into people's homes that are kind of integrated into their lives.”

Porch-Art-Palooza

* 1-6 p.m. Sunday

* Nearly 40 artists on 30 front porches

* Free and open to the public

* South Salt Creek, Everett and Near South neighborhoods

* Win prizes: Gather at least 10 artist signatures on passport and be eligible for gift cards from local businesses

* Map and more information available at tugboat.gallery