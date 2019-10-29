{{featured_button_text}}
Good Life Halfsy, 10/28

Runners make their way down a colorful 70th Street during the Good Life Halfsy in 2018.

 Journal Star file photo

About 6,500 runners will participate in the Good Life Halfsy half-marathon Sunday, which begins at 8:30 a.m. at Seacrest Field and ends at the Railyard.

The route, list of cheer stations and more information are available at goodlifehalfsy.com.

Police will control intersections along the race route, and the public is advised to plan ahead for traffic delays. North and southbound drivers are encouraged to use 84th and 27th streets, and eastbound and westbound drivers are encouraged to use O Street and Pioneers Boulevard to bypass the race course.

