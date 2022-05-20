Some Lincoln pools to be open shorter hours and offer fewer services

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department is modifying some public pool hours and services because of staffing shortages.

Beginning May 30, all nine city pools will be open from 1-6 p.m. every day.

The six neighborhood pools have no daily schedule changes.

Concessions stands will not be open at Highlands, Star City Shores, University Place or Woods pools. Beverage vending machines will be available.

Minor scheduling adjustments were necessary to keep all pools open, said Lynn Johnson, Parks and Rec director.

Originally, Star City Shores, Highlands and Uni Place would have been open longer hours and the pool season would have started May 28.

Now the 2022 pool season will run through Aug. 14.

Family swim nights begin May 31 and are offered from 6-8 p.m. for $10 per family at the following pools:

* Monday: Belmont.

* Tuesday: Eden.

* Wednesday: Irvingdale and Highlands.

* Thursday: Ballard.

* Friday: Arnold Heights and Woods.

The free Trago Sprayground, 22nd and U streets, will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily May 28 through Labor Day.

There are positions still available for seasonal work for the city, including lifeguards, recreation leaders and parks laborers. Visit jobs.lincoln.ne.gov and select "Seasonal Opportunities" from the menu bar.

