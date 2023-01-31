 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Some Lancaster County residents face extra fees because of mix-up in specialty license plate production

Lancaster County drivers aren’t facing the same plate shortages as the rest of Nebraska, but a December mix-up with the production office resulted in some residents being slapped with extra fees and charges when their personalized plates were delayed.

Gretchen Olberding placed an order for a set of “Support the Arts” plates on Dec. 7 — well ahead of her plates’ expiration in late January.

When she hadn’t received an email from the treasurer’s office by Jan. 8, she called the office.

“When I called, they told me there was a shipment in the backroom that hadn’t been sorted through yet and to wait for the email before coming in,” Olberding said. “When I called back a week later, they told me they never received them at all.”

So in order to drive legally, Olberding was forced to buy new, regular plates. When the personalized plates arrive, she will have to pay an additional transfer fee, resulting in a more than $60 cost.

According to Betty Johnson, administrator of Nebraska's Driver and Motor Vehicles Records Division, a misunderstanding at the plate production shop had caused the delay.

“First-time orders of specialty plates are typically produced and in the county in 32 days,” Johnson said. “Reorders can expect delivery within a 60-90 (day) period.”

Renewals take longer to fulfill because the state office receives anywhere from 10,000 to 15,000 reorders a week and only several hundred new orders.

Johnson said hundreds of new orders from Nov. 24, 2022, to Jan. 12 had been mistakenly processed as reorders, resulting in the delay.

“In special circumstances, there are times that fees can be waived when circumstances are out of the driver’s control,” Johnson said. “The county has the power to do that.”

But Lancaster County did not do that, Olberding said. The treasurer's office staff told her they were bound by state restrictions and the state office told her the county had the power, juggling her between the two parties without ever finding a solution.

Lancaster County Treasurer Rachel Garver said the process was procedurally managed by the state and did not offer further comment. Her staff was unavailable for comment.

“As soon as this came to our attention, we were working with the plate production shop to make the situation right,” Johnson said. “The plates have been printed and we’re finalizing production this week with high hopes they will be in county offices by the end of the next.”

While Olberding and other residents are happy to finally receive their plates, they’re disappointed by the lack of responsibility and flexibility exhibited by the county office.

“It’s not fair,” Olberding said. “I followed the rules and did everything right and (the county) and the manufacturer messed up.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or lpenington@journalstar.com

On Twitter @L_Penington.

News intern

Lauren Penington, a Colorado native and current junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, reports on breaking news and feature stories as a news intern for the Journal Star.

