A plowing demonstration, which was wasn't possible at the this weekend's Deer Creek Sodbusters annual show, has been rescheduled for Saturday.
At the 37th annual show this past weekend, plowing with tractors wasn't possible due to the rain making the wheat stubble field too slick and muddy.
The show started off as a plowing bee and plowing is still a popular feature so the group has rescheduled a demonstration for 2 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting.
The demonstration will be at the Deer Creek show grounds, 4½ miles south of Sterling. Antique tractor collectors and enthusiasts who want to participate in the plowing are welcome to bring tractor and plow. Spectators are also invited. There is no admission charge.