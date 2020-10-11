'So perfect' — Nonprofits build new house, hope at 11th and E

And this week, nearly three years after she first walked into 1105 E, Salas plans to return, to help host a virtual open house of the new two-story home that South of Downtown and NeighborWorks Lincoln — with help from others — built at the corner of 11th and E streets.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house already has a buyer. And it has the distinction of being the first property in Nebraska governed by a community land trust, intended to make home ownership more affordable and accessible.

Salas was eager to see inside, because she’d been watching it rise from the outside.

“All of a sudden, there was a hole in the ground. Then a foundation. And I went by one day, and it was a whole house. It was so amazing to see it transform that quickly.”

The South of Downtown group didn’t initially plan to build a home. After it bought the 120-year-old property, it asked the Everett Neighborhood what it wanted to see on the corner. What would elevate neighbors' quality of life? A small park? A place for food trucks? A gathering space?

And the group was told: Save the house. Maintain the historical character of one of Lincoln’s oldest areas, and give a family a place to live.