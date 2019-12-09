Snow, wind make for low visibility in Lincoln area

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement that a band of moderate snow, combined with northwest winds of 20-35 mph and gusts to 45 mph, is cutting visibility to a half-mile or less.

Interstate 80 between mile markers 366 and 454 is affected.

The city of Lincoln sent a news release that 20 crews were applying granular salt pre-wet with anti-ice brine to arterial, school and bus routes. Bridges were treated with brine at midnight.

"Drivers should be alert for slick spots, especially on untreated areas," the city said.

Lincoln is in a wind advisory until noon Monday, but the snow is expected to end by about 9 a.m. Accumulations will total less than a half-inch, the weather service said.

Temperatures are markedly cooler, with a high of 25 expected Monday and 31 on Tuesday.

The next chance of snow is Friday night, forecasters say.

