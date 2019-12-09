Snow, wind make for low visibility in Lincoln area

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement that a band of moderate snow, combined with northwest winds of 20-35 mph and gusts to 45 mph, is cutting visibility to a half-mile or less.
Interstate 80 between mile markers 366 and 454 is affected.
The city of Lincoln sent a news release that 20 crews were applying granular salt pre-wet with anti-ice brine to arterial, school and bus routes. Bridges were treated with brine at midnight.
"Drivers should be alert for slick spots, especially on untreated areas," the city said.
Lincoln is in a wind advisory until noon Monday, but the snow is expected to end by about 9 a.m. Accumulations will total less than a half-inch, the weather service said.
Temperatures are markedly cooler, with a high of 25 expected Monday and 31 on Tuesday.
The next chance of snow is Friday night, forecasters say.
PhotoFiles: The blizzard of 1948-49 in Nebraska
Operation Snowbound
Operation Snowbound helped provide aid to remote properties that were stranded because of the large amounts of snow.
Journal Star file photo
Only way out
Houses west of Imperial were almost completely covered in snow. Occupants of this house tore the screen off the window in order to get in and out of their home.
Journal Star file photo
Ghost Town
A. small town in western Nebraska looks likes a ghost town after the entire population made a mass exodus before roads were blocked.
Journal Star file photo
Delivering Milk
Unable to get around by automobile, Lorene Hickok, Mrs. Hickok and brother Verne Hickok used a horse-drawn wagon to make their milk deliveries.
Journal Star file photo
Pattern in the snow
Bulldozers participating in Operation Snowbound cleared patterns on the Nebraska landscape in an attempt to reach and save stranded people and cattle.
Journal Star file photo
Providing Aid
Captain Tanski of the U.S. Army interviews Carl Belzer regarding conditions of neighbors who had been isolated for several weeks.
Journal Star file photo
Cattle Graze
Almost 2 million head of cattle survived thanks to Operation Snowbound, which airlifted an estimated 35-40 tons of feed a day.
Journal Star file photo
Finding the chicken coop
Farmers in western Nebraska had to uncover their chicken houses from a blanket of snow that hit the state in 1948.
Journal Star file photo
Lending a hand
Pilot Don Higgins perches atop the chimney at the Lester Goodrich farm home, where he answered a distress call.
Journal Star file photo
Stranded Locomotives
Two locomotives that attempted to open the railroad line were temporarily lost as snow drifts began to cover the locomotives.
Journal Star file photo
Snow covered windmill
As part of rescue and relief efforts carried out by the Red Cross, a tunnel was dug to the pump houses of this windmill as snow drifts of about 30 feet enveloped the area.
Journal Star file photo
