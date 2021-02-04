Snow, wind hamper travel conditions in Lincoln

Lincoln drivers were dealing with slick streets and poor visibility Thursday morning after a storm blew through.

Lincoln and most other areas of Nebraska received small amounts of snow, anywhere from a trace to 2 inches, but strong winds and snow-covered streets made for tricky travel.

Lincoln had sustained winds Thursday morning of 20-30 mph, with gusts of more than 40 mph.

When the snow started falling early Thursday morning, the temperature was still above freezing, which led what did fall to melt initially. As temperatures fell below 32, that moisture started to freeze, leading to slick conditions.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said roads in Lancaster County are "a little treacherous," leading to reports of about a dozen cars sliding into ditches since 5 a.m. Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said the city saw 22 crashes between 4 and 9 a.m., including one involving multiple vehicles at 84th Street and Leighton Avenue around 8:30.

The Nebraska State Patrol said on Twitter that blowing snow was leading to reduced visibility on Interstate 80, especially in open areas. Whiteout conditions were reported near Utica in Seward County.