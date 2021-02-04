Snow, wind hamper travel conditions in Lincoln

Lincoln drivers were dealing with slick streets and poor visibility Thursday morning after a storm blew through.
Lincoln and most other areas of Nebraska received small amounts of snow, anywhere from a trace to 2 inches, but strong winds and snow-covered streets made for tricky travel.
Lincoln had sustained winds Thursday morning of 20-30 mph, with gusts of more than 40 mph.
When the snow started falling early Thursday morning, the temperature was still above freezing, which led what did fall to melt initially. As temperatures fell below 32, that moisture started to freeze, leading to slick conditions.
Sheriff Terry Wagner said roads in Lancaster County are "a little treacherous," leading to reports of about a dozen cars sliding into ditches since 5 a.m. Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said the city saw 22 crashes between 4 and 9 a.m., including one involving multiple vehicles at 84th Street and Leighton Avenue around 8:30.
The Nebraska State Patrol said on Twitter that blowing snow was leading to reduced visibility on Interstate 80, especially in open areas. Whiteout conditions were reported near Utica in Seward County.
The eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed briefly west of Kearney after a semi jackknifed, the patrol said. Another crash closed I-80 westbound near the Giltner exit for a short time.
By 10:30 a.m., the patrol had responded to nine accidents and performed 120 motorist assists.
One flight to Chicago was canceled at the Lincoln Airport, and there was one flight cancellation and a handful of delays at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Lincoln and much of eastern Nebraska remained in a winter weather advisory until noon, although the worst conditions were expected to end by 9 a.m.
The City of Lincoln said 20 crews began applying granular salt, pre-wet with brine, to arterial streets, school and bus routes at 1 a.m. and would remain out "as long as necessary."
Street conditions ranged from wet to slush- and snow-covered. The city warned drivers to be alert for slick spots and to expect travel delays.
The extended forecast calls for more chances of snow Friday-Monday, with much colder temperatures. After a high in the low 30s Friday, the bottom will drop out. The National Weather Service is forecasting a high around 20 on Saturday, 14 on Sunday and single digits on Monday and Tuesday. Morning lows could fall to 5-below Monday and Tuesday.
