Snow slow to arrive in Lincoln, but snow emergency ordered

The first flakes of snow in Lincoln held off until the 1 o'clock hour on Wednesday as other parts of the state were already feeling the effects of a strong winter storm.

Areas of the Nebraska Panhandle and southwestern and central Nebraska had already seen several inches of snow by Wednesday afternoon. Oconto and Callaway reported 16 inches, Paxton had 14 inches, with foot-high totals in Gothenburg, Ogallala and Grant.

The National Weather Service in North Platte reported snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour with visibility as low as a quarter-mile.

Interstate 80 was closed in both directions from Grand Island to the Wyoming border Wednesday afternoon, according to the Nebraska 511 website. U.S. 30, which runs parallel to I-80, also was closed west of Kearney.

The weather also was wreaking havoc on air travel. According to the Lincoln Airport's website, two morning flights and one afternoon flight were canceled. The website also lists three flights Thursday morning as being canceled. About a half dozen flights at Omaha's Eppley Airfield were canceled and several others were delayed.

Very little snow was reported in Lincoln by 3 p.m., but city officials announced plans to move forward with a snow emergency. Beginning at 10 p.m., parking will be banned on both sides of emergency snow routes, arterial streets, school and bus routes.

According to the weather service, Lincoln, which has so far received only 1.6 inches of snow this winter, could see anywhere from 0.1 to 0.3 inches of ice as well as 4-8 inches of snow.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible," the weather service said in a bulletin.

Crews in Lincoln have applied anti-ice brine, according to an early morning release from the city.

All local public and private schools were closed Wednesday, as were most schools across the state.

