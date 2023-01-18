 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Snow slow to arrive in Lincoln, but snow emergency ordered

  • Updated
  • 0

The first flakes of snow in Lincoln held off until the 1 o'clock hour on Wednesday as other parts of the state were already feeling the effects of a strong winter storm.

Areas of the Nebraska Panhandle and southwestern and central Nebraska had already seen several inches of snow by Wednesday afternoon. Oconto and Callaway reported 16 inches, Paxton had 14 inches, with foot-high totals in Gothenburg, Ogallala and Grant.

The National Weather Service in North Platte reported snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour with visibility as low as a quarter-mile.

Interstate 80 was closed in both directions from Grand Island to the Wyoming border Wednesday afternoon, according to the Nebraska 511 website. U.S. 30, which runs parallel to I-80, also was closed west of Kearney. 

The weather also was wreaking havoc on air travel. According to the Lincoln Airport's website, two morning flights and one afternoon flight were canceled. The website also lists three flights Thursday morning as being canceled. About a half dozen flights at Omaha's Eppley Airfield were canceled and several others were delayed.

People are also reading…

Very little snow was reported in Lincoln by 3 p.m., but city officials announced plans to move forward with a snow emergency. Beginning at 10 p.m., parking will be banned on both sides of emergency snow routes, arterial streets, school and bus routes.

According to the weather service, Lincoln, which has so far received only 1.6 inches of snow this winter, could see anywhere from 0.1 to 0.3 inches of ice as well as 4-8 inches of snow.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible," the weather service said in a bulletin.

Crews in Lincoln have applied anti-ice brine, according to an early morning release from the city.

All local public and private schools were closed Wednesday, as were most schools across the state. 

Some Lincoln residents heated up over recent sky-high gas bills
Wind and hail, drought conditions added up to big losses in Nebraska in 2022
2022 Nebraska weather was notable for one thing: drought
Winter storm set to slam Nebraska; Lincoln could see some snow, ice

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Tokyo court upholds acquittal of Fukushima nuclear disaster executives

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News