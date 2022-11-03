Snow showers in the forecast on heels of warm week in Lincoln

Lincoln's weather is turning into a four-letter word.

After unseasonably warm weather the past few days, snow showers are now in the forecast.

The National Weather Service says a cold front that will sweep through the area Thursday night into Friday could bring much-needed rain, with an inch or more.

But it also will bring much colder temperatures that could turn some of that rain into the white stuff.

The forecast high for Lincoln on Friday is 45 degrees, and that is likely to happen in the morning, with temperatures falling the rest of the day, meaning lingering precipitation could mix with snow.

The weather service gives the Lincoln area about a 50-50 chance of getting measurable snow -- at least 0.1 inches -- but said in a tweet that any snow that does fall will melt quickly because of the warm ground.

Temperatures in Lincoln are expected to climb into the 70s for a sixth straight day on Thursday. The normal high in Lincoln in early November is 58 degrees.

While the much-colder temperatures and possibility of snow will be a shock to those who have been enjoying a warmer-than-normal fall, the rain will be a welcome relief to areas that have been suffering from a worsening drought.

The latest drought monitor from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln shows that nearly the entire state remains in at least a moderate drought, with more than half in exceptional drought or worse.

Lancaster County continues to be mostly in severe drought. If Lincoln were to receive 1 inch of rain or more from the coming storm, it would be more than it has gotten in an entire month since July. In fact, the last time the city got more than an inch of rain in one day was July 7.

The cold snap will be short-lived, with temperatures forecast to rebound into the upper 50s on Saturday and the 60s by Sunday.

Precipitation is expected to move out prior to kickoff of Nebraska's football game against Minnesota on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. At 11 a.m., the temperature will be in the low 40s, but with help from clearing skies and a gusty southwest wind, temperatures will rebound into the 50s by the end of the game.