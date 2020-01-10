Snow reaches Lincoln ahead of Friday evening commute

A winter storm brought the first snowfall of the new year to Lincoln on Friday afternoon, promising to complicate the drive home for many of commuters.

The Lincoln area, where a winter weather advisory is posted, is expected to see just an inch or 2 of snow from the system, which is clashing with dry air to the north as it moves in from the south.

The heaviest snow, 2-4 inches, is expected along a line from Fairbury to Beatrice to Nebraska City in Southeast Nebraska. At 4 p.m., there was a report of 2.4 inches of snow on the ground near Beatrice.

In addition to the snow, high winds are likely to make for tricky travel conditions, especially for areas along and south of Interstate 80.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities got a jump on the storm, sending out 15 crews overnight to apply anti-ice brine to arterial streets and school and bus routes. The department said Friday afternoon that 20 crews remained on the job, treating arterial streets and bridges.

The city warned drivers and pedestrians to use caution, especially in untreated areas.

Some school districts across Southeast Nebraska chose to close early and/or cancel sporting events.