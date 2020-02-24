Snow possible Tuesday in Lincoln, but winter may be giving way to spring

Get ready for what could be winter's last gasp.

After a spring-like high temperature of 61 on Sunday, Lincoln will likely see a brief return to winter conditions on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said snow could start falling after midnight as temperatures turn colder.

The snow will likely mix with rain at times as temperatures hold in the low- to mid-30s.

The forecast calls for up to 1 inch of snow in the Lincoln area. The heavier snow -- 2 to 4 inches -- is expected across north-central Nebraska.

Once the snow moves out, it will remain cold Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in Lincoln expected to only reach the mid-30s.

Things will start to warm up on Friday, with forecasters calling for a high in the low 40s, and temperatures will rebound into the 50s by the weekend.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

University of Nebraska-Lincoln climatologist Ken Dewey said Monday morning on Facebook that the extended forecast is showing above-average temperatures from Saturday all the way through March 9.

The two-week forecast, he said, "has a strong signal of the arrival of an early spring with warmer than normal temperatures."