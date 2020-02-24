Snow possible Tuesday in Lincoln, but winter may be giving way to spring

Get ready for what could be winter's last gasp.
After a spring-like high temperature of 61 on Sunday, Lincoln will likely see a brief return to winter conditions on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service said snow could start falling after midnight as temperatures turn colder.
The snow will likely mix with rain at times as temperatures hold in the low- to mid-30s.
The forecast calls for up to 1 inch of snow in the Lincoln area. The heavier snow -- 2 to 4 inches -- is expected across north-central Nebraska.
Once the snow moves out, it will remain cold Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in Lincoln expected to only reach the mid-30s.
Things will start to warm up on Friday, with forecasters calling for a high in the low 40s, and temperatures will rebound into the 50s by the weekend.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln climatologist Ken Dewey said Monday morning on Facebook that the extended forecast is showing above-average temperatures from Saturday all the way through March 9.
The two-week forecast, he said, "has a strong signal of the arrival of an early spring with warmer than normal temperatures."
The 14-day outlook from the National Weather Service gives the eastern two-thirds of Nebraska a 50% chance or better of above-average temperatures. However, the forecast from March 7-20 gives the state a 55% chance of below-normal temperatures.
The average high in Lincoln climbs from 44 degrees on Tuesday to 50 by March 10.
The forecast is a far cry from last year, when Lincoln went 25 straight days, from Feb. 14-March 10, without the temperature reaching 40 degrees.
So far this season, Lincoln has just over 11 inches of snow, compared with just over 49 inches at the same time last year.
In 118 years of records, Lincoln has recorded fewer than 13 inches of snow in only six seasons.
