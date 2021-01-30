Snow plow crews see 'light at the end of the tunnel' after taxing week

Lincoln's second-largest snowfall on record had city crews burning the candle at both ends last week.
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities employees typically work 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, but they instead worked 12-hour shifts — 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.-7:30 a.m. — almost every day last week, according to Tim Byrne, who oversees snow removal for the city.
During Monday’s storm, two inches of snow accumulated about every hour, meaning workers had to plow the streets continuously. When their shift ended, they could go home to see their families and eat, but many still had to shovel their own driveways. Five or six hours later, they were back at it.
Byrne said the week was an “all hands on deck” situation.
“I’m very, very proud the work our snow fighters have done all week,” he said. “This was a historic storm, and they’ve done an excellent job being able to deliver the service that they have.”
LTU prioritizes the city’s emergency routes and busiest streets during a snowstorm. Once the snow stopped falling, plows cleared the streets again and started the deicing process.
Usually, residential neighborhoods are the last streets to be treated. But thanks to the Residential Plowing Program — a test program aimed at clearing neighborhood streets faster — contractors were able to begin plowing residential areas about 37 hours before LTU could have started.
“With those snowfall rates, they’re doing their best, just like we are on the arterial streets, to minimize the conditions as best we can,” Byrne said. “None of us could keep the streets clean with those sort of snowfall rates, (but) it does allow us to reduce the severity of the snowfall during the snowstorm. That was a huge benefit to us.”
City crews helped contractors plow residential streets Tuesday evening after they had removed snow from arterial streets. They completed the first round of clearing residential streets Wednesday, but the conditions were still not optimal.
“This was a very big storm, and it was going to take multiple passes to be able to get the streets cleared up and back to conditions that we like to see them in,” Byrne said.
Temperatures rose during the week, turning snow piles to slush, so crews continued to clear streets Thursday and Friday. They also instituted overnight parking bans several nights so crews could clear certain areas — especially downtown, where snow has no place to go. Some of it is being dumped at Oak Lake Park.
Crews were still working to clear some streets Saturday, but the historic and exhausting week was winding down.
“We’re seeing some light at the end of the tunnel,” Byrne said.
He expects employees will return to normal hours next week, and they will power wash equipment and restock shelves to prepare for the next snowfall.