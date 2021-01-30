Snow plow crews see 'light at the end of the tunnel' after taxing week

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“With those snowfall rates, they’re doing their best, just like we are on the arterial streets, to minimize the conditions as best we can,” Byrne said. “None of us could keep the streets clean with those sort of snowfall rates, (but) it does allow us to reduce the severity of the snowfall during the snowstorm. That was a huge benefit to us.”

City crews helped contractors plow residential streets Tuesday evening after they had removed snow from arterial streets. They completed the first round of clearing residential streets Wednesday, but the conditions were still not optimal.

“This was a very big storm, and it was going to take multiple passes to be able to get the streets cleared up and back to conditions that we like to see them in,” Byrne said.

Temperatures rose during the week, turning snow piles to slush, so crews continued to clear streets Thursday and Friday. They also instituted overnight parking bans several nights so crews could clear certain areas — especially downtown, where snow has no place to go. Some of it is being dumped at Oak Lake Park.

Crews were still working to clear some streets Saturday, but the historic and exhausting week was winding down.