Snow piles up to 13 inches, setting January record in Lincoln

"As long as nobody gets hurt, everyone's smart, everyone stays patient."

He said he was having fun and getting a good workout. "Gives you kind of a man versus nature feel."

"We don't have enough days where we're reminded … the environment is a beautiful, beautiful place," Baylor said.

The heavy snow essentially shut down the city. Lincoln Public Schools and all the city's colleges and universities closed for the day. The Lincoln City Council canceled its weekly meeting. Many city services also were shut down, including bus service.

StarTran started the day running normally, with some occasional delays. But by 2 p.m., with 10 of its 18 buses stranded and many of them having to be towed, the city announced it would shut down early for the first time since 1974.

“StarTran prides itself on being a dependable transit service through all types of weather, but we also want to make sure our riders and operators remain safe at all times,” Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott said.

The buses weren't the only vehicles getting stuck. On side streets and overpass approaches, countless cars found the heavy snow too much to overcome.