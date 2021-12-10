 Skip to main content
Snow piles up in northern Nebraska; less than an inch reported in Lincoln
Snow piles up in northern Nebraska; less than an inch reported in Lincoln

Cars move along U.S. 20 near Valentine on Friday. The storm dropped up to 11 inches in some areas of the state.

 Nebraska Department of Transportation

As temperatures fall, city officials outlined how they plan to tackle winter weather.

Lincoln squeezed a few snowflakes out of a winter storm Friday that dropped close to a foot of the white stuff in other parts of the state.

Residents of northern Nebraska had to deal with significant snowfall, with 11.1 inches reported by shortly after noon in Valentine, according to the National Weather Service.

Nine inches of snow fell north of Chadron in the Panhandle, with 8-inch reports from near Hemingford. Roads across areas of north-central Nebraska were snow-covered throughout the day, and in some cases, travel was difficult.

The weather service had winter storm warnings posted along Nebraska's northern tier of counties, with the heaviest snow expected into southern South Dakota and along the Iowa-Minnesota border.

To the west, Battle Lake, Wyoming, at an elevation of 10,000 feet, reported 37.5 inches of snow.

While snow totals were just under one inch in the Lincoln area, winter weather advisories extended south to include the Interstate 80 corridor from Omaha to Lexington, where occasional bands of moderate snow and freezing precipitation led to some slick roads.

The winter blast, however, will be short-lived. Temperatures in Lincoln are expected to quickly rebound, with sunny skies returning for the weekend.

Saturday's high of 43 degrees would be above-average, but temperatures will only climb from there, with 70 degrees possible by Wednesday.

