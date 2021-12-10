Snow piles up in northern Nebraska; less than an inch reported in Lincoln

Lincoln squeezed a few snowflakes out of a winter storm Friday that dropped close to a foot of the white stuff in other parts of the state.

Residents of northern Nebraska had to deal with significant snowfall, with 11.1 inches reported by shortly after noon in Valentine, according to the National Weather Service.

Nine inches of snow fell north of Chadron in the Panhandle, with 8-inch reports from near Hemingford. Roads across areas of north-central Nebraska were snow-covered throughout the day, and in some cases, travel was difficult.

The weather service had winter storm warnings posted along Nebraska's northern tier of counties, with the heaviest snow expected into southern South Dakota and along the Iowa-Minnesota border.

To the west, Battle Lake, Wyoming, at an elevation of 10,000 feet, reported 37.5 inches of snow.

While snow totals were just under one inch in the Lincoln area, winter weather advisories extended south to include the Interstate 80 corridor from Omaha to Lexington, where occasional bands of moderate snow and freezing precipitation led to some slick roads.