Snow piles up in northern Nebraska, but will it reach Lincoln?
  Updated
As temperatures fall, city officials outlined how they plan to tackle winter weather.

Residents of northwest and north-central Nebraska are dealing with 6 inches or more of snow on Friday morning, and forecasters say similar snowfall totals could come in from areas in the northeast part of the state.

At 11 a.m., the National Weather Service said snowfall rates were increasing across north-central Nebraska, where the snow could pile up at rates of 1 inch an hour on Friday afternoon.

Already, 9 inches of snow had fallen north of Chadron in the Nebraska Panhandle, with 8-inch reports from near Hemingford and Valentine. Roads across those areas of north-central Nebraska are snow covered, and travel is difficult.

The weather service has winter storm warnings posted along Nebraska's northern tier of counties, with the heaviest snow expected to extend into southern South Dakota and along the Iowa-Minnesota border.

Winter weather advisories extend south and now include the Omaha metro area as well as the Interstate 80 corridor between York and Lexington, where a band of moderate snow could form after 3 o'clock and cause slick roads and reduced visibility.

No weather bulletins are posted for Lincoln, but forecasters are keeping an eye on mixed precipitation or light snow that could develop ahead of the afternoon commute.

No more than 1 inch of snow is expected in the Lincoln area, which has yet to see measurable snow this season. The average date of Lincoln's first snowfall is Nov. 17.

Temperatures in Lincoln will fall through the 30s on Friday but will quickly rebound with sunny skies returning for the weekend.

By Wednesday, 70-degree temperatures are possible.

