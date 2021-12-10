Snow piles up in northern Nebraska; advisory now up for Lincoln

As the Friday afternoon rush hour neared, forecasters added Lincoln to a winter weather advisory due to the possibility of freezing drizzle falling ahead of possibly the first snow of the season.

Residents of northwest and north-central Nebraska are dealing with 6 inches or more of snow on Friday morning, and forecasters say similar snowfall totals could come in from areas in the northeast part of the state.

At 11 a.m., the National Weather Service said snowfall rates were increasing across north-central Nebraska, where the snow could pile up at rates of 1 inch an hour on Friday afternoon.

Already, 9 inches of snow had fallen north of Chadron in the Nebraska Panhandle, with 8-inch reports from near Hemingford and Valentine. Roads across those areas of north-central Nebraska are snow covered, and travel is difficult.

The weather service has winter storm warnings posted along Nebraska's northern tier of counties, with the heaviest snow expected to extend into southern South Dakota and along the Iowa-Minnesota border.