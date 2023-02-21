Get ready for the second straight week of weather extremes.
Just like last week, this week is starting with spring-like temperatures that will be followed by winter weather.
Lincoln, which had highs in the 50s both Monday and Tuesday, is in a winter weather advisory starting at noon Wednesday and going until noon Thursday.
A snowstorm slammed the southern half of Nebraska. A look at cars stuck on the main roads along with people pushing them out and snowplows trying to keep up with the heavy snow.
Unlike last week, which saw nearly 9 inches of snow fall on Thursday, the city is not forecast to see heavy snow, but the potential for freezing rain, followed by an inch or two of snow, combined with winds gusting as high as 45 miles per hour, could lead to difficult travel conditions, the National Weather Service said in a bulletin.
"Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy, blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility," the weather service said, noting that both the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes could be affected.
High winds will not only hamper visibility, they also will create bone-chilling conditions.
Lincoln is forecast to fall as low as 8 degrees Thursday morning and 1 degree Friday morning, which could lead to wind chills as low as minus 25 Thursday morning.
Because of that, the weather service also has issued a wind chill advisory starting at 12 a.m. Thursday and continuing until noon.
Much of the state is in either a winter storm warning or a winter weather advisory, with some areas of northern Nebraska expected to get anywhere from 8-12 inches of snow.
Just like last week, the winter blast is expected to be short-lived, with temperatures forecast to rise back into the upper 40s for the weekend.
Scenes around Lincoln from Feb. 16 snowstorm
Snow piles on vehicles before their owners clear them off on Thursday in central Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Photo from @KareanJay on Twitter near 20th and Superior streets.
Photo from @rymanyost on Twitter.
"South Lincoln and we have 10 inches so far."
Photo from @momma_alison on Twitter near 84th Street and Pioneers Boulevard.
"Right now in Lincoln near 84th and Pioneers."
Photo from @isodrosotherm on Twitter.
"Measured several flat, unobstructed surfaces and we are sitting at an average of about 10.5” near 30th and Van Dorn."
A furious snowstorm howls outside on Thursday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Wind gusts as strong as 26 mph blow a ripped American flag as a snowstorm howls through Wyuka Cemetery on Thursday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Snow is seen accumulating on a car, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Shawn Fauver shovels snow outside El Chaparro on F Street on Thursday in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Snow is seen blanketing a car near the state Capitol on Thursday in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
El Chaparro cook Jose Silvestre Hernandez shovels snow on F Street, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
RaMar Dailey shovels snow off the sidewalk on Thursday in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
El Chaparro cook Jose Silvestre Hernandez shovels snow on F Street on Thursday in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A truck covered in snow moves along South 10th Street on a snowy day, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Several inches of snow is seen covering up the tire of a car, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Snow outlines a brick mural on the wall of the F Street Community Center on Thursday in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Barret Goff clears the Alan's Auto Sales lot with a snowblower on Thursday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Shoun Hill walks through Tower Square on Thursday in downtown Lincoln, where nearly 9 inches of snow fell overnight.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln residents dig out from a snowstorm that dumped nearly 9 inches on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A road grader clears O Street early on Thursday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln residents dig out from a snowstorm that dumped nearly 9 inches on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The intersection of 14th and O streets in Lincoln is mostly deserted Thursday morning after a heavy snowfall overnight.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nick Fitzugh works to dig out his car after it become stuck in a snow drift along South 14th street on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln received nearly 9 inches of snow early Thursday, closing Lincoln Public Schools and universities in the city.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln residents awoke to snow-covered streets after a snowstorm stuck the area on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Tables in the Lincoln Community Tower Square are covered in a powdery snow on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A Lincolnite walks through a heavy snow fall near the intersection of South 14th and N streets on Thursday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A sign gives caution to an area prone to ice near the Capitol fountains on Thursday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Pedestrians trudge through snow at the intersection of South 13th and O streets on Thursday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
David Alfonso uses a snow blower to clear the sidewalk near Lincoln High School on Thursday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Shelly Beem walks through downtown Lincoln while using a umbrella on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Snowplows work to clear O Street on Thursday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Snow yet to be shoveled sits in front of a side doorway of the First Presbyterian Church on Thursday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A bus is stuck at the intersection of Centennial Mall and O Street on Thursday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Cars covered in snow line the side streets of a downtown neighborhood on Thursday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A Park and Go truck pushes snow after a heavy snow on Thursday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Pedestrians begin digging out as they trudge through shin-deep snow along a section of South 13th Street on Thursday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
David Alfonso uses a snowblower to clear the sidewalk near Lincoln High School on Thursday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Barret Goff clears snow from the Alan's Auto Sales lot with a snowblower on Thursday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A small snow man with a Pepsi cup for a hat stands guard outside the Nebraska Union on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
UNL student Adam Duffy slides on his back while playing on a small mound of snow with his friends outside the UNL Union on Thursday in Lincoln. UNL canceled classes after nearly 9 inches fell overnight.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
UNL student Adam Duffy slides belly first after his hat while playing on a small mound of snow outside the UNL Union on Thursday in Lincoln. UNL canceled classes after nearly 9 inches fell overnight.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
UNL student Jake Nichols hurdles a small mound of snow while having fun with his friends outside of the Nebraska Union on Thursday. UNL canceled classes after nearly 9 inches fell overnight.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Kaitlyn Duffy rolls down a small snow mound as Franklin, a 10-month-old sheepadoodle, attempts to follow in front of the UNL Union on Thursday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Cars traverse snowy roads during a winter storm on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Quan Do scrapes snow off of his car after a winter storm on Thursday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Snow rests on a railroad track during a winter storm on Thursday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
A car mostly covered with snow drives on Charleston Street during a winter storm on Thursday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Riley Masten (left) shovels snow off of a sidewalk along Charleston Street Thursday as Jenna Rogers directs where to shovel after a winter storm dumped nearly 9 inches of snow on Lincoln.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
A cat climbs a tree to avoid heavy snowfall during a winter storm on Thursday. The tree has a hole where the cat burrows into to get away from the cold.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
SNOW FUN
Aven Larson, 7, throws snow into the air and tries to catch it with her tongue Thursday afternoon at Pioneers Park. The snow that fell in Lincoln probably won't stay around long, as temperatures are forecast to reach the 40s and 50s the next three days.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Eli Erhart, 12, picks up air while sledding at Pioneers Park after a winter storm in Lincoln on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
A sign hangs from a house covered in snow during a winter storm in Lincoln on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Aven Larson, 7, throws snow into the air and tries to catch it with her tongue at Pioneers Park during a winter storm in Lincoln on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
