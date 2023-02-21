Get ready for the second straight week of weather extremes.

Just like last week, this week is starting with spring-like temperatures that will be followed by winter weather.

Lincoln, which had highs in the 50s both Monday and Tuesday, is in a winter weather advisory starting at noon Wednesday and going until noon Thursday.

Unlike last week, which saw nearly 9 inches of snow fall on Thursday, the city is not forecast to see heavy snow, but the potential for freezing rain, followed by an inch or two of snow, combined with winds gusting as high as 45 miles per hour, could lead to difficult travel conditions, the National Weather Service said in a bulletin.

"Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy, blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility," the weather service said, noting that both the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes could be affected.

High winds will not only hamper visibility, they also will create bone-chilling conditions.

Lincoln is forecast to fall as low as 8 degrees Thursday morning and 1 degree Friday morning, which could lead to wind chills as low as minus 25 Thursday morning.

Because of that, the weather service also has issued a wind chill advisory starting at 12 a.m. Thursday and continuing until noon.

Much of the state is in either a winter storm warning or a winter weather advisory, with some areas of northern Nebraska expected to get anywhere from 8-12 inches of snow.

Just like last week, the winter blast is expected to be short-lived, with temperatures forecast to rise back into the upper 40s for the weekend.

Scenes around Lincoln from Feb. 16 snowstorm