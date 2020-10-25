Snow expected to arrive in Lincoln Sunday afternoon

A winter weather advisory remains in effect Sunday and Monday morning for the Lincoln area, although the storm's progress has slowed considerably.

"The timing has moved back," Hallie Bova, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday morning. "We were expecting snow this morning, but now it's moved back to between noon and 3 p.m."

The measurable snow Sunday morning remained north of Interstate 80, with 2 to 3 inches of snow not expected to arrive in the Lincoln area until the afternoon. The forecast calls for the snow to continue from northeast to southeast Nebraska on Monday.

"There are some reports of some patchy, freezing drizzle, including here in Valley," Bova said. "The forecast is for light snow continuing over a long duration into Monday morning."

Snow fell Saturday night into Sunday in northeast Nebraska, with roads completely snow-covered from Yankton, South Dakota, southward to Wayne. The band of snow stretched between Norfolk and Neligh.

Heavier amounts of snow also fell overnight in northwest Nebraska, according to Nathan Jurgensen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in North Platte. Six inches of snow was reported near Gordon in Sheridan County.