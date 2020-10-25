Snow expected to arrive in Lincoln Sunday afternoon

A winter weather advisory remains in effect Sunday and Monday morning for the Lincoln area, although the storm's progress has slowed considerably.
"The timing has moved back," Hallie Bova, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday morning. "We were expecting snow this morning, but now it's moved back to between noon and 3 p.m."
The measurable snow Sunday morning remained north of Interstate 80, with 2 to 3 inches of snow not expected to arrive in the Lincoln area until the afternoon. The forecast calls for the snow to continue from northeast to southeast Nebraska on Monday.
"There are some reports of some patchy, freezing drizzle, including here in Valley," Bova said. "The forecast is for light snow continuing over a long duration into Monday morning."
Snow fell Saturday night into Sunday in northeast Nebraska, with roads completely snow-covered from Yankton, South Dakota, southward to Wayne. The band of snow stretched between Norfolk and Neligh.
Heavier amounts of snow also fell overnight in northwest Nebraska, according to Nathan Jurgensen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in North Platte. Six inches of snow was reported near Gordon in Sheridan County.
Westbound Interstate 80 was closed at Sidney due to conditions in Wyoming early Sunday afternoon.
Jurgensen said a winter weather warning is in effect for the southwest part of the state from Chase County up through Ogallala and into north-central Nebraska. North Platte, he said, is expecting 4 to 6 inches of snow.
"We did see some pretty decent accumulations across the Sand Hills and even the northern Panhandle," Jurgensen said. "We may see added accumulations (Monday) in the same spots. We expect a band of snow along the I-80 corridor east of Big Springs on into central Nebraska."
Behind the snow, freezing temperatures are expected in the Lincoln area, with a high of 28 degrees Monday and a low of 13 degrees Monday night. Things are expected to warm up later in the week, though, with temperatures back in the 50s by the weekend.
This date in history in Lincoln: The October snowstorm
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.