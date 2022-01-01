 Skip to main content
Snow emergency parking ban to end at 9 p.m.
Snow emergency parking ban to end at 9 p.m.

Lincoln’s snow emergency parking ban will end at 9 p.m. Saturday and the residential parking ban put in place in anticipation of a heavy snow event expired at 4 p.m.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities crews will continue patrolling routes to push back blowing snow Saturday and are applying granular salt pre-wet with brine as needed.

But the snow accumulation from the fast-moving storm is far less than anticipated so full-scale plowing operations will not be needed with this event, according to a release from the city.

Residential streets are partially to completely snow covered with pavement accumulations generally less than 2 inches. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com.  

