Snow causes traffic problems in central Nebraska, may not arrive in Lincoln until late afternoon
Snow causes traffic problems in central Nebraska, may not arrive in Lincoln until late afternoon

This photo shared on the Nebraska State Patrol Twitter account shows a recreational vehicle that slid off of Interstate 80 and overturned near Kearney.

Snow was wreaking havoc west of Lincoln on Friday morning.

The Nebraska State Patrol said on its Twitter account that there had been "several slide-offs on I-80 and other roads" between Kearney and Grand Island Friday morning. Photos shared on social media showed tractor trailers and other vehicles that had slid off of the interstate.

Snow was falling in a large area of central Nebraska north and west of a line stretching from Franklin to Columbus, with several inches already reported in some areas.

Grand Island reported 3 inches of snow at noon, while Hastings reported 1.5.

Wacky weather on tap for Lincoln: Record high Tuesday, snow possible Friday

A winter weather advisory that had been issued for 13 counties stretching from York to Grand Island was expanded to include areas farther west, including Kearney and Lexington.

The Lincoln area continues in a winter weather advisory until noon Saturday.

As of 11:30 a.m., only occasional snowflakes had been reported in Lincoln.

The forecast calls for snow to start falling in Lincoln after 2 p.m., with the intensity likely to increase after dark.

The National Weather Service said 3-5 inches is possible and warned that the snow could cause problems for the evening commute.

After record highs, snow is on its way to Lincoln
Despite records, November in Lincoln was not among warmest ever

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

