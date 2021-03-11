Smoke to rise from Wilderness Park on Thursday

Parks and Recreation staff will conduct a controlled burn on a 2-acre section of Wilderness Park on Thursday.
The burn is scheduled between 10:45 a.m. and 2 p.m. The public is advised to avoid the area.
Controlled burns are a tool to manage large areas of native plants and grasses, city officials said in a news release. Land managers monitor weather and air quality conditions to ensure safe burns.
Trails between Old Cheney Road and Pioneers Boulevard on the west side of Salt Creek will be closed Thursday and Friday.
PHOTOS: WILDERNESS PARK BRIDGE