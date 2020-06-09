Smaller group of protesters continued Tuesday despite bad weather

Heavy rain and a tornado watch did not stop protesters from returning to the state Capitol on Tuesday night after a three-day break from demonstrations in Lincoln.
“Through the rain, through the pain, hate will never win,” a group of about 100 people chanted around 6:30 p.m.
They marched eight blocks while chanting and holding signs and flags. One of the organizer’s megaphones broke after being soaked, and many were forced to remove their protective masks because they caused difficulty breathing.
Dario Rossin, part of the Black Leaders Movement in Lincoln, was surprised people came out in support despite the bad weather conditions.
“That shows me that they are really out here for black lives,” Rossin said. “They are really out here to support us.”
Angie Jasiak said she knew about the bad weather beforehand, but people must show support rain or shine.
“I am soaking wet, and I am walking in puddles inside my shoes.” Jasiak said. “And, I would totally do it again.”
Ceilee Hartman attended her first night of protests Tuesday to help empower black voices during this movement.
“They said through the rain, through the pain.” Hartman said. “They are right. No pain, no gain.”
No plans have been announced for a protest Wednesday night, but organizers urged people to look for Twitter updates.
