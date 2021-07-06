Small Nebraska communities welcome students as part of Rural Fellows program

In Ord, Umutoni and Burnside are working with the Valley County Chamber on downtown revitalization by creating strategies to increase traffic to local businesses and working with the Loup Valley Childcare Initiative to communicate the need for a child care center in the area.

Participating communities see an average economic impact of $28,000, according to the program website.

“What community members get from this is not just the opportunity to get projects that the community leaders themselves want to get done but don't have the time, or sometimes even skill set, to be able to get it done," Fagan said. "But they're also getting the perspective of the younger generation."

Both Umutoni and Burnside said the program so far has provided them with knowledge of how small communities function and how to plan and implement large-scale projects, and are excited to see what they’re able to accomplish before the program ends in August.

“I've just learned a lot more on how communities work and what it takes to be a thriving community,” Burnside said. “You really need to have a futuristic mindset and know that there are going to be obstacles that come up, but there are bigger and exciting things, too.”