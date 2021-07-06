Small Nebraska communities welcome students as part of Rural Fellows program

Born and raised in Kigali, the urban capital of Rwanda, University of Nebraska-Lincoln student Clare Umutoni was a little nervous to spend the summer in Ord.
On the other hand, Umutoni’s sidekick in the central Nebraska town, UNL student Kaylee Burnside, was a perfect resource on the rural lifestyle as a Stapleton native.
Now several weeks into Rural Prosperity Nebraska's Rural Fellows program, both students said they’ve felt welcomed by the Ord community and are learning what it takes to make a small town thrive.
“It has been a great opportunity for me to see things in a different perspective, being a person that has been in the city for a very long time,” Umutoni said. “(It's) shown me how wonderful it is to work with a community that is passionate about who they are and the resources that they have."
Umutoni and Burnside are just two of the program's 35 students stationed in 17 communities across Nebraska this summer.
Rural Prosperity Nebraska's goal is to help ensure bright futures for the state's rural communities, interim program leader David Varner said.
“Ultimately the goal is to help Nebraska communities increase their capacity and ability to understand and solve problems, while also pursuing opportunities that build stronger communities,” he said.
The Rural Fellows program began in 2013 as a combination of a service project and internship opportunity for students, program coordinator Helen Fagan said. When Fagan became program coordinator in 2018, she sought to make the program less transactional and more transformational, she said.
Students are immersed in their community during the 10-week program, as they work full time on community projects, Fagan said. Before students arrive in their home away from home for the summer, they also complete training alongside the community leaders they’ll be working with, she said.
“One of the biggest things I hear from the students is the boosted confidence,” Fagan said. “They really begin to see themselves as capable professionals.”
The program is open to students from any college or university studying any discipline, Fagan said, and Rural Prosperity Nebraska is hoping to expand the program in upcoming years to more students and more communities through a partnership with the Nebraska Community Foundation.
Both students and communities go through an application process, Fagan said, so the program can match students with projects relevant to their career goals and match communities with students skilled in areas they need assistance with, Fagan said.
Community projects that students work on include areas such as downtown revitalization, economic development, mental health services and child care programs, Fagan said.
In Ord, Umutoni and Burnside are working with the Valley County Chamber on downtown revitalization by creating strategies to increase traffic to local businesses and working with the Loup Valley Childcare Initiative to communicate the need for a child care center in the area.
Participating communities see an average economic impact of $28,000, according to the program website.
“What community members get from this is not just the opportunity to get projects that the community leaders themselves want to get done but don't have the time, or sometimes even skill set, to be able to get it done," Fagan said. "But they're also getting the perspective of the younger generation."
Both Umutoni and Burnside said the program so far has provided them with knowledge of how small communities function and how to plan and implement large-scale projects, and are excited to see what they’re able to accomplish before the program ends in August.
“I've just learned a lot more on how communities work and what it takes to be a thriving community,” Burnside said. “You really need to have a futuristic mindset and know that there are going to be obstacles that come up, but there are bigger and exciting things, too.”
For Umutoni, her experience in Ord is also a step toward her future goal of helping rural communities back in Rwanda.
“I needed this experience in a small town in a rural area to see how things work, and use that to apply my knowledge of agriculture,” she said. “It's been a very life-changing opportunity for me.”
