'Sky's the limit' — Omaha YouTuber has ambitious plans for York missile silo

Andrew Flair wanted nothing to do with owning a missile silo at first.

The Omaha native and YouTube influencer had seen a Facebook post about the decommissioned complex near York, which hit the market this summer.

He figured he would check it out with some friends for a video, but buying it was a whole other thing. The Cold War-era silo built in the 1960s was a bit eerie to say the least.

"For some reason, it really freaked me out," he said.

But when you run an outdoors and survivalist YouTube channel like Flair's that has nearly 2.6 million subscribers, it's pretty hard to pass up a "once-in-a-lifetime" deal to own the perfect doomsday bunker.

Last week, Flair closed on the deal to purchase the $550,000 silo, which occupies 6 acres of farmland northwest of York.

"It was kind of a, 'Oh, s***' moment," Flair said, laughing. "It's mine."

Now that the keys to the place are his, the YouTuber has a number of ambitious plans for the silo, one of a number of former complexes across Nebraska the U.S. government built in the 1960s to house the Atlas-F missile.

Flair lives near Omaha still, but he envisions the silo being a place where he and friends and family could stay for fun — or for more serious reasons (nukes and zombies and whatnot).

On the surface, he has plans to add solar panels, a garden to grow food, a pond to fill with fish — and maybe even a basketball court.

Below ground, Flair wants to update the first floor of the two-story command center the previous owner turned into a living area with new furniture, flooring and a fresh coat of paint.

"It will essentially be a studio apartment."

He doesn't have set plans for the second floor, which is being used for storage now, or the 18-story silo itself that is mostly filled with water.

Flair said he has seen others turn the cylindrical silos into luxury condos or AirBNB rentals. It's unclear if that would even be feasible at the York site, Flair said, but he didn't rule out making it some kind of "commercial attraction."

He said the underground lake could potentially be filled with fish as a sustainable food source.

Fishing — indeed, the outdoors at large — is how Flair became popular on YouTube, the platform where he's been posting videos, from bass fishing to deer hunting, since he was 14.

"If it can be done outside, there's at least a decent chance I've tried it," he said.

In 2015, he quit his job at Scheel's to start making videos full-time. He's a prolific YouTuber, too. Flair said he's posted at least two to three videos a week since 2012.

And he plans to document every step of the silo transformation.

He and his friends already put together a 40-minute video exploring the bunker and he plans to release one next week of them checking out the silo proper.

"We're going to explore it for sure," he said. "Get some scuba divers, drop some cameras ... Who knows what could be down there? People were sneaking into there since the 1970s."

If anyone indeed trespassed on the site, it likely would have been abandoned at that point anyway. The Cold War-era site was active for only a few years in the early 1960s, one of 12 around Lincoln supervised by the city's Air Force Base.

The silos were built to withstand an indirect nuclear attack and feature massive 2,000-ton blast doors and an escape hatch. When the Atlas-F was replaced by better rocketry, however, the silos were shuttered and eventually auctioned off.

The York silo's previous owner, who lived out of state, bought the bunker around Y2K and put a "ton of work into it" to make it livable, Mike Figueroa of BancWise Realty said earlier this summer. The site has running water, electricity and a working toilet and septic systems.

But the owner figured he was getting too old for the project and wanted to pass it along to younger hands, Figueroa said.

Flair, who's only 25, seems to be just the man for the job.

"We're just going to take it step by step," he said. "The sky's the limit with this thing."